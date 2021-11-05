Big celebration planned for KCK’s Day of the Dead Festival

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas will transform into a giant Día de los Muertos festival Saturday.

Día de los Muertos originated in Mexico and is a holiday dedicated to honoring loved ones who have died.

During Saturday’s celebration, guests will have a chance to view “ofrendas” or altars designed by students. The ofrendas contain offerings to departed loved ones, like photos, decorations and favorite food and drinks.

“The essence of the celebration is focused on our loved ones. How they, as long as we remember them, we have them in our heart, they still mean part of this world,” said Edgar Galicia, Executive Director of the Central Avenue Betterment Association.

The celebration spans 9 city blocks along Central Avenue. Galicia says there’ll be something for everyone.

“We have a full day of activities. We’re going to start with face panting at 11 a.m. and then we have several groups dancing from noon to 2 p.m., at which time we will have the Washington High School band coming in and doing their show throughout the whole celebration.”

The festival will also feature food, vendors, art, DJ’s and live music. The festival will culminate in a parade from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information you can visit the Central Avenue Betterment Association’s website here.