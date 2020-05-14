Big senior portraits, donated by the community, surprise graduating Ray-Pec seniors

PECULIAR, Mo. — This final semester of high school was far from picture perfect for seniors at Raymore-Peculiar.

“It’s definitely been hard,” Ray-Pec senior Katherine Walker said.

On Thursday, seniors got a surprise as they turned in equipment and picked up their caps and gowns. Students were greeted by their senior portraits.

“It’s super cool, like, the pictures surprised me a lot. It made me so happy just to see that,” Ray-Pec senior Kaylee Ohlson said.

More than 430 big pictures fitted into yard signs honored the graduating class. Fellow senior Breanna Yates came up with the idea. Her father, Jeremy Yates, helped get the donations from Sure-Flo Plumbing and KC Window Film to print the pictures.

“She would always make jokes about how how senior year was going to be cool and stuff. She made it kind of cool with all the signs,” Ohlson said.

Graduation has been postponed to July. The district plans on using the portraits at the ceremony. Grads will then get them as gifts.

“It is amazing, the kindness of our community, the generosity of people volunteering their time,” Ray-Pec High School Associate Principle,” Christina Martin said.

As isolating as this pandemic has been, it has also clearly found a way to bring the community together.