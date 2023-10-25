KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick organizers want you to save the date.

The celebrity charity event — hosted by Kansas City natives Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner — is returning for its 15th year on May 31 and June 1, 2024.

While their celebrity guests haven’t been announced yet, Big Slick will once again feature a softball game at Kauffman Stadium on May 31 and a variety show and party at T-Mobile Center on June 1.

Organizers will reveal celebrities attending, plus ticket information, in the spring.

The weekend event benefits pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

This year’s event broke Big Slick’s fundraising record with a whopping $3.524 million raised. The Kansas City natives have helped raise over $21 million for Children’s Mercy over 14 years.

Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet, Riggle and Koechner are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event. New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner joined in the hosting responsibilities.

With the help of their guests, Big Slick also holds a massive auction for fans to bid on exclusive experiences.

A Saturday Night Live experience with Gardner went for $50,000, but the chance to attend a red carpet with Rudd garnered $53,000 from not one, not two but three people.