KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City is getting ready for the Big Slick’s return after two years of virtual celebrations as another group of celebrity guests are announced.

Earlier this week the first round of celebrity guests were revealed and they included Adam Scott, Andrea Savage, Baron Corbin, David Zayas and Randy Flagler.

On Tuesday, five new names were added to the roster: Blake Vogt, Brian “Q” Quinn, Heidi Gardner, James Murray and Logan Mize.

On Wednesday, there were seven more additions including more alums and more first-timers: Aisling Bea, David Cook, Dylan Baker, Gary Anthony Williams, James Van Der Beek, Sarah Tiana and Sheryl Crow.

Aisling Bea — Actor — Kate Elliot in “Living with Yourself”, Sarah in “Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks”

Blake Vogt — Magician — Worked with Paul Rudd in “Ant Man and the Wasp”

Brian “Q” Quinn — Actor/Comedian — Impractical Jokers

David Cook — Singer — Raised in Blue Springs, Missouri

Dylan Baker — Actor — Sam Paley in “Homeland”, Collin Sweeney in “The Good Wife”

Gary Anthony Williams — Actor — Uncle Ruckus in “The Boondocks”, Flame in “Soul Plane”

Heidi Gardner — Comedian — “Saturday Night Live” cast member, KC native

James Murray — Actor/Comedian — Impractical Jokers

James Van Der Beek — Actor — Dawson Leery in “Dawson’s Creek”, Mox in “Varsity Blues”

Logan Mize — Singer — Wichita, Kansas native

Sarah Tiana — Actor/Comedian — Riggle’s Picks Podcast co-host

Sheryl Crow — Singer — Kennett, Missouri native

Many of the special guests have ties to the Kansas City area including returner Heidi Gardner, who graduated Notre Dame De Sion High School, and singers David Cook, Logan Mize and Sheryl Crow, who are all from neighboring cities.

Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle return to host this event on June 24-25, and all proceeds go towards Children’s Mercy. They have raised over 13 million dollars since 2010.