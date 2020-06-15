‘Big Slick at Home’ raises more than $2 million for Children’s Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual celebrity weekend might have been canceled, but Big Slick didn’t take the year off.

And even when the fundraiser was forced to adapt, the community stepped up in a big way.

This year, Big Slick raised more than $2 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Normally, Kansas City’s own Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet come together with famous friends and hundreds of members the community to raise millions for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers canceled the in-person fundraiser scheduled for June 5-6.

Instead, KC’s celebs held “Big Slick at Home,” a 10-day online fundraising campaign featuring “memories and matching funds.” It ran June 5-14.

Every day, Big Slick shared memories from past years on social media, and Riggle, Rudd, Sudeikis, Koechner and Stonestreet also shared their favorite moments.

On Sunday night, they announced the grand total: $2,072,420. It’s the third highest Big Slick fundraiser ever, behind only 2019 and 2018, which raised $2.5 million and $2.1 million respectively.

Since 2010 when the event began, Big Slick has raised more than $12 million for Children’s Mercy.

Big Slick said the $2 million raised this year includes from months of work, like a Chiefs tailgate fundraiser and a Tesla Model 3 giveaway.

Perhaps the best part of “Big Slick at Home,” though, was a generous donor who matched every donation during the 10-day online fundraiser, up to $1 million.

So incredible – thank you to everyone who was a part of #BigSlickAtHome this week in support of @ChildrensMercy. We hope you had as much fun as we did reliving 10 nights of #BigSlickKC 💙 pic.twitter.com/wjM5gkulwE — bigslickkc (@BigSlickKC) June 15, 2020