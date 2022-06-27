KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was quite a weekend for Big Slick.

The 13th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend raised more than $3.5 million for Children’s Mercy and pediatric cancer research. The donation surpasses the $2.5 million record previously set in 2019.

On Friday, the Big Slick celebrities played a softball game at Kauffman Stadium. On Saturday night, they performed a variety show filled with comedy, magic, and music with first-time guest Sheryl Crow closing out the night at the T-Mobile Center.

Among the items the group auctioned off included the opportunity to announce a pick in next year’s NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City. That auction sold for $50,000.

Two “KU Basketball Experience” packages that include tickets to a University of Kansas basketball game and a chance to meet head coach Bill Self in person raised $60,000.

Paul Rudd offered packages to attend next year’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” for a total of $72,000.

Donations can still be made online on the Big Slick Kansas City website.