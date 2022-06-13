KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big Slick is returning to Kansas City this summer and the first batch of celebrity guest announcements are here.

On Monday, Adam Scott, Andrea Savage, Baron Corbin, David Zayas and Randy Flagler were announced as guests for the celebrity weekend from June 24-25. More guests will be announced throughout the week.

Adam Scott – Actor – Ben Wyatt in “Parks and Rec”, Derek in “Step Brothers”

Andrea Savage – Actress/Comedian – Denise in “Step Brothers”, Andrea Warren in “I’m Sorry”

Baron Corbin – WWE Wrestler – Shawnee Mission North graduate

David Zayas – Actor – Angel Batista in “Dexter”

Randy Flagler – Actor – Harold Capp in “Chicago Fire”

Corbin, a Lenexa, Kansas, native, will appear for his first time in the fundraiser alongside hosts from the Kansas City area Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner.

The fundraiser that benefits Children’s Mercy Hospital returns to an in-person event after being held virtually the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the variety of events happening throughout the weekend can be purchased online. Meet & Greet tickets are sold out.