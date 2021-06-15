Big Slick raises another $1M for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers of the 2021 Big Slick Virtually Talented Show say it was a huge success. The event raised $1 million dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The Big Slick has raised more than $13 million dollars to support the children’s hospital since it began in 2010.

The 2021 event was a virtual show after the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the Big Slick in 2020. They hope next year’s event will be held in person and be larger than ever.

This year’s lineup included stars like Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, and David Koechner. Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made a cameo showing off talents like juggling footballs.

“It’s one thing to come to the show and give, but to do it on a screen like this just emphasizes your commitment to this cause and we couldn’t be more appreciative,” Rudd said about all of the people involved in this year’s virtual show.

All of the funds raised from Big Slick 2021 will help build an immunotherapy program at Children’s Mercy Hospital and its new Children’s Mercy Research Institute in Kansas City.