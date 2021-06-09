Big Slick reveals celebrity guests for this year’s event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big Slick Virtually Talented Show is a few days away and the charity event has announced their star-studded celebrity line-up.

Hosts David Koechner, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonetreet will be joined by:

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Blake Vogt

Beth Dover

David Dastmalchian

David Wain

Jake Tapper

Joe Lo Truglio

Kat McNamara

Kevin Pollak

Nate Bargatze

Samm Levine

Seth Herzog

Will Forte

Zachary Levi

As well as musical performances by:

Brothers Osborne

David Cook

Jay and Joe Don of Rascal Flatts

Big Slick won’t be held at Kauffman Stadium this year as is tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the guys decided to host an hour-long virtual talent show where celebrities can unveil their hidden talents.

The organization teamed up with Made In KC to create 10-person watch party packs for small groups to watch together in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The packs include liquor, wine, beer, snacks, tote bag, barware and an exclusive photo of the KC-native hosts and are available for $2,500.

T-shirts for the virtual talent show are also available for $50.

Over the 11 years of Big Slick’s existence, over $12 million have been raised for Children’s Mercy Hospital.