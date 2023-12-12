KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large tube hauled by a superload truck got stuck at the Missouri Highway 210 exit off of Interstate 435 in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon.

This happened north of the Missouri River and south of Worlds of Fun.

KC Scout cameras have captured this incident that has temporarily left the street partially blocked and has the exit closed.

The Kansas City Fire Department is on the scene, as of 2 p.m., to assist in removing the tube and its truck from the roadway.

This is ongoing, and this story will be updated when they get the road cleared.