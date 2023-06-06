LOUISBURG, Kan. — After weeks of frustration, back and forth between the Louisburg Police Department and a group of bikers who were in town for a charity event, it seems all is well.

A group of those bikers showed up at the city council meeting Monday night, laying out the reasons they were upset and what they want to have happen in the future to avoid situations like this.

They claim they were run out of town by police when hundreds of them showed up for a charity ride.

The rules of the permit, which included having the proper barricades, and decreasing the number of bikers.

About 100 more riders showed up than what was allowed.

Monday night, the police chief went through the timeline of what happened that night. The bikers say they just want to move on.

“It’s time for all of us to come together and say hey we have some differences – there were some mistakes made, there’s human nature, that’s going to happen. But at the end of the day if we can turn a bad into a good that’s what we need to be doing,” JR Watts said, who participated in the charity ride.

It is still unknown exactly how many bikers showed up to the meeting Monday night.