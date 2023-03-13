KANSAS CITY, Mo. — BikeWalkKC shows the damage to its trailer after a thief stole it last week. (Photo provided by BikeWalk KC)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City organization recovered its stolen trailer thanks to an observant citizen.

BikeWalkKC reported last week that someone drove off with its trailer and 15 children’s bicycles.

The day after FOX4 aired the surveillance video showing a white truck driving away with the trailer, a man said he spotted it. The tipster told police in Osawatomie, Kansas, that the trailer was at a business in Miami County.

Police checked out the tip and found the stolen trailer.

BikeWalkKC drove to the Osawatomie area to get the trailer, and provided these pictures.

You can see someone used paint to vandalize the trailer on all sides. It will need to be repainted.

While BikeWalkKC has the trailer back, the organization says it’s kids bikes that were in the trailer at the time of the crime are still missing. The group is raising money to replace those bicycles.