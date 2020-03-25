Bill Gates to double donations for teachers in need of resources during distance learning up to $1M

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates speaks at Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City. Goalkeepers is organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to highlight progress against global poverty and disease, showcase solutions to help advance the […]

Teachers in need are in luck. Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, are offering to help those trying to implement distance learning in low-income communities.

Educators need help getting supplies, like books, food and learning materials to kids so they can continue learning at home, according to the non-profit DonorsChoose. The charity helps fund public school supplies, which usually come out of teachers’ own checking account.

“Teachers are doing incredible work to keep kids learning while at home. To help get supplies to those most in need, Melinda and I will double your impact, up to $1 million total,” Bill Gates said on Twitter.

The Gates’ offer is only for two days, from March 25-26. Donations go directly toward materials that teachers select and the non-profit purchases and ships.

Find out more and donate on the DonorsChoose website, here.