Bill reducing residency requirements for Kansas City Police employees heads to governor’s desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill that would reduce residency requirements for employees of the Kansas City police department and prevent officers from using chokeholds on suspects headed to the governor’s desk Thursday.

If Governor Mike Parson signs it, Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners would be allowed to set a rule requiring department employees to live within 30 miles of the city limit.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he does not support the residency requirement portion of the police reform bill.

In an interview earlier this week, Lucas said some parts of the bill make it look nice, but it’s not what Kansas City needs.

Lucas said it damages the safety of the city and drives a wedge between the community and the police department at a time when we need to build bridges.

Supporters said it would provide officers a better work-life balance. They believe it would also help bring in new officers.

