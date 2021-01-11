Bill to ban police chokeholds gaining traction in Missouri

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A proposed ban on police chokeholds is gaining traction in Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature.

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan says he’s working with a top Senate Republican and Democrats on the proposal. He also wants to ban police from having sex with people in their custody.

The bipartisan effort marks a turning point for advocates of police accountability.

Lawmakers resisted strengthening laws on police use of force even after the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown leant momentum to accountability measures in other states.

This would be the first significant change to Missouri laws on police accountability since then.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order mid-June banning chokeholds and creating a national database for police officers with violent histories. financial incentives for police departments to establish credentialing programs and follow standard “best practices,” Trump said.

The President unveiled the reforms shortly after the dead of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

LATEST STORIES: