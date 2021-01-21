Bills fan bringing ashes of her Chiefs-loving dad to Arrowhead

BUFFALO, New York — As most of Bills Mafia will watch the AFC Championship at home on Sunday, Kristen Kimmick and a group of seven others will be cheering on the team in person, WIVB reported.

Kimmick thought if there was even a chance the Bills would play the Chiefs inside Arrowhead Stadium, she wouldn’t miss it. That’s all because of one guy — her dad, Ronald Kimmick.

He raised Kristen himself in Orchard Park, New York. It was just the two of them.

“I think it would’ve made a good comedy show,” Kimmick said. “He was a very rough, tough Vietnam veteran who loved one liners. And he was funny and he was friendly. Everyone who ever met him just loved him.”

The Vietnam vet was stationed in Kansas before heading overseas. He became a Kansas City fan despite growing up in western New York.

But Kristen became a die-hard Bills fan, so the two lovingly butted heads watching football over the years. Ronald once sent Kristen this photo of her dog with a KC hat on. Kristen would sometimes decorate his beer fridge with bills magnets.

“We always talked about going to Arrowhead together, but my dad would just say, ‘We’re not going to waste money until the Bills are good.'”

This would’ve been the year to do it. However, Ronald died after suffering a stroke in late 2019, just months before his Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV.

That’s why on Sunday, Kristen will bring a part of her dad with her.

Along with her bills gear, she’ll wear Ronald’s watch and a necklace with some of his ashes. That’s so he can watch his team take on hers in a matchup they’ve waited years for.

“So technically, we’re still going to get into the stadium together like we planned,” Kimmick said. “If any single one of us leaves with our voice after that game, then we have failed.”