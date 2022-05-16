OLATHE, Kan. —A new fleet of e-scooters could be landing in Olathe later this summer.

Next month, the Olathe City Council will consider entering into a pilot agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to launch a fleet of e-scooters throughout the city.

If approved, Bird would release 50 e-scooters throughout the city starting in June. Residents must be at least 18 years old to ride the e-scooters.

The scooters must be driven on the right side of the street, and in a bike lane whenever possible. The proposed pilot program is slated to end on November 30. Under the agreement, the city would receive $0.15 per ride from Bird.

The council will also review a proposed addition to the Olathe Traffic Ordinance requiring any e-bike, e-scooter or other micro mobility company to get permission from the city before launching its vehicles in the city limits.

The proposal would prohibit residents from riding e-scooters on highways and on city streets with a posted speed limit greater than 35 mph. The change would also cap the speed of e-bikes at 20 mph and e-scooters at 17 mph.

The city council is scheduled to review the revised traffic ordinance and proposed pilot program on Tuesday, June 7.