Bird offering free electric scooter rides to get to polls on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for an easy way to get to the polls for the 2020 Election, you can ride for free on an electric Bird scooter.

The California-based company is offering up to 30 minutes of free wheeling on Nov. 3 for anyone in the United States. Riders simply have to enter “VOTE2020” in the app.

Three percent of those who did not vote in 2016 said their main reason was transportation issues, according to a poll by the Pew Research Center. That percentage accounts for millions of voters.

“If voting is one of our most fundamental rights as citizens, then ensuring that riders have easy access to their ballot boxes is one of our most fundamental responsibilities as mobility providers,” Rebecca Hahn, chief corporate social responsibility officer at Bird, said on a Bird blog post. “Lack of access to transportation should neither prevent nor prohibit anyone from voting.”

Bird partnered with the North American Bikeshare Association’s “Roll to the Polls.” The initiative organizes deals and discounts among several transportation companies to provide better access to polling locations.

Spin, another electric scooter company, is has also joined “Roll to the Polls.” The company is offering $10 in ride credits with the code, “SPINTOVOTE.”

Lyft, a ride share company, is offering 50% off of a ride to an election site, up to $10.

See the full list of companies on the “Roll to the Polls” website.

