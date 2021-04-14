Bird scooters now available for rent in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County announced Tuesday that Bird scooters are now available for rent in Kansas City, Kansas.

The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph.

The UG said scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways.

Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.

According to the UG, Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens.

To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, people can download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.2.

Bird offers free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

To sign up, email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co.

The UG said eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help communities recover from this global health crisis.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android