Biscuits and Gravy, the rare kitten born with two faces, dies

Biscuits and Gravy, the kitten with two faces, has died days after capturing the hearts of animal lovers all over the world.

The adorable kitty, born on May 20 on an Oregon farm, died just three days after his birth. He was one of six kittens born to Keenly, a cat owned by the King family.

Biscuits and Gravy had two noses, four eyes and two tiny mouths. He only had one brain stem, but could eat, suck and meow from both faces. At first, he had been doing very well, according to the family’s veterinarian.

“He ate a lot, and he peed and pooped a lot. He just didn’t grow. It’s hard work for a little guy like him to support a large head with two complete faces,” the family wrote on a Facebook page tracking Biscuits and Gravy’s progress.

Two-faced cats are known as “Janus” cats, named after the Roman god Janus, who had two faces — one looking into the past and the other into the future.

Although these rare kittens don’t usually survive for more than one day, a two-faced cat named Frank and Louie defied the odds and lived for 15 years, even appearing in the Guinness World Records book in 2006.

Biscuits and Gravy “was born with the longest of odds and by living nearly 4 days, he beat those odds,” the King family said on Facebook.

To care for him, the King family had to take over much of Keenly’s motherly duties. That included regular feedings and keeping him warm.

Shortly before Biscuits and Gravy died, the King family posted a short tribute to him on Facebook.

“Biscuits and Gravy is definitely a gift, God allowed this little miracle to come into our lives for some reason. My hope and prayer is that Jesus’ love and sacrifice is shown through this little life,” they wrote.

The King family had decided to keep Biscuits and Gray and give away the rest of the litter, which were born healthy. But by Saturday evening they were mourning his loss.

“We thank all of you who have been so kind, prayed, and wished the best for Biscuits and Gravy. So many of you care and wanted to follow his progress, and some said very nice things to and about us. We will never forget your kindness,” the family said on Facebook.