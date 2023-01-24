ROELAND PARK, Kan. — School officials from Bishop Miege Catholic High School responded to social media threats made by students on Monday night, saying there will be an increased police presence at the school Tuesday.

School administrators were alerted of a social media screenshot with inappropriate language and a threatening message around 10 p.m. Monday.

Roeland Park police were notified of the threat and took action. There will be officers in the school building Tuesday according to a letter sent to parents.

The school also said the students who were involved in the social media post will not be on campus Tuesday, and it’s cooperating with the investigation. Classes are proceeding as normal, the school told parents it would share more information later in the day.