Bitter cold snap doesn’t slow down crews working to transform KCI Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While this week’s bitterly cold temperatures forced some schools to close and changed up many of our routines, there’s one billion dollar project that can’t afford to slow down due to single-digit temperatures: Kansas City International Airport’s new single terminal.

“It is very cold, and it’s been cold for an extended period of time, but we are still continuing to make progress on the project,” said Dan Moylan, senior development manager with Edgemoor.

Moylan said crews have had to adjust schedules and deadlines around Mother Nature’s wrath, working outside when it’s feasible and inside when it’s sensible.

“Approximately half the building has temporary heat in it, so a lot of the craft workers are still able to work inside the building on a number of elements that are on the way,” Moylan said.

Overall, Moylan said the project is on track, noting the importance of Kansas City hosting the NFL Draft in spring 2023.

“We are on time and on budget, March 2023, in time for the NFL Draft coming into Kansas City, still on track to meet that deadline,” he said.