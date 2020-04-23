Black and Veatch receives hundreds of submissions for COVID-19 response grants

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Black and Veatch is hoping to “ignite” some new responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Overland Park engineering firm has launched the IgniteX COVID-19 Response Accelerator.

The company is doling out 10 grants worth at least $25,000 each.

“These are very often startups or new ideas within existing smaller tech companies where they’ve refocused their efforts on COVID as well and used their best innovative ideas to support battling this pandemic,” said David Johnson, leader of the firm’s Growth Accelerator.

But most startups don’t have the capital to test their ideas and produce them on a mass scale.

Black and Veatch wants to partner with them in a virtual, remote initiative open to startups and others with emerging solutions that can mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our communities.

“It’s kind of bringing together the best and newest technologies in solutions that can really affect and benefit our communities,” Johnson said.

The company has already received hundreds of submissions ranging from personal protective equipment, to disinfectants and testing kits.

“Now we are in the process of bringing those best ideas to bearing real solutions, and that’s the most interesting part for our group when they can really be utilized in an effective manner,” Johnson said.