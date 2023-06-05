PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has confirmed a black bear sighting over the weekend in Cass County, Missouri, well north of where sightings are more typical.

Passing through on his tadpole recumbent bike, Scott Wright said he has mainly seen one animal.

“Squirrels, squirrels, squirrels. Matter of fact, I almost ran over a squirrel,” Wright said, with a laugh.

But there is more variety in in the woods. When told about a black bear – caught on a nearby trail cam – this was the trail-user’s reaction:

“That doesn’t surprise me at all. This is just good open country for wildlife to meander along. Plenty of water,” Wright said.

But feelings are different for people living near Pleasant Hill their whole lives.

“We just really don’t see a whole lot of wildlife,” one woman who lives off Purvis Road said.

The black bear’s image was captured near the crossing of Missouri Highway 58 and Purvis Road.

“I just thought someone was making a joke,” she said. “We barely see deer over here.”

Debbie Behee, who also lives nearby, said she plans to be on the lookout. She is not too concerned. In fact, she’s somewhat excited about the more northern appearance of an animal that is more consistently seen south of I-44.

“There’s a bear,” Behee said with a laugh. “Not everybody has a bear.”

The city posted about the bear on Facebook because it’s concerned about people coming to use the trail and coming in contact.

“This is a really busy road off of Purvis [road]. It’s the main road that they go to park,” one woman said, pointing to the Rock Island Spur Trail.

“They’ll work their way up here but I don’t think we have anything to be concerned about or anything,” Wright said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

“I’d love to see a bear. That’d be great. We’ve been to Alaska and we’ve seen the grizzlies and the bears up there. But yeah, this would be great,” Wright said.

Here’s what the city is telling people: Black bears aren’t interested in humans, alerting them to your presence by sound is the ideal way to scare them off, and all sightings should be reported to the Missouri Department of Conservation.