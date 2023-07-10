KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, July 13, Kansas City organization, the Black Community Fund, will award over 40 African-American students with college scholarships, totaling $176,000.

The scholarship celebration will kick off a series of events to mark the BCF’s 40th year of service to the Black Community in the KC metro area.

“It’s important for us to celebrate and recognize these scholars,” BCF executive director, NaTika Rowles, said.

“As we’ve seen in recent headlines, the education of Black students is being highly affected in ways we could have never imagined. We need to do this now more than ever.”

Each student will receive a $1,000 or $5,000 scholarship. Award recipients must commit to 16 community service hours.

The scholars submitted an essay detailing their professional goals and experiences that have influenced them and their career decisions.

For more information, you can click here.