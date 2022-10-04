KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There may be no internal Black candidates for the Kansas City Police Department chief of police opening. That’s according to leaked communications from the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

This comes on the heels of a Justice Department investigation into racial discrimination in the department.

That federal investigation is looking into the perceived lack of employment opportunities for Black and brown officers in the KC metro’s largest police department.

“We have to question and wonder does the Board of Police Commissioners, KCPD – do they even listen to what the community wants to see happen for their city?” said Pastor Darron Edwards of Heart of the Matter.

The leaked communication has people across Kansas City who had faith in the search for a new police chief asking questions.

“If what you’re saying to me is true, I wonder how that makes the bright and the best who happen to be black and brown how do they feel within the Kansas City Police Department when we’re facing a DOJ investigation,” Edwards said.

“It’s so frustrating to the point if we can’t get equal opportunity, why give them our tax dollars?” said Ron Hunt, CEO of Young Gifted Artistic.

The news comes weeks after the DOJ announcement.

“The Black candidates that were on the list, they can’t even get an interview. They can’t even get an interview,” Edwards said.

Sources tell FOX4 the search has been narrowed down, leaving out all internal Black candidates.

FOX4 asked Mayor Quinton Lucas for his thoughts about to this news. His chief of staff said he has no comment about the alleged candidate list.

We also reached out to the Board of Police Commissioners. We are still waiting for a response.

“We can’t stop the train the train I know is going down the tracks unfortunately we tried to get our voices heard. I don’t think the voice has been heard or considered unfortunately,” Edwards said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.