Black Lives Matter protesters take to streets in Westport on July 4 holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement took to the streets in Kansas City overnight.

The protest of about 200 people began in Mill Creek Park earlier in the evening and ended in Westport after 11 p.m.

Shouts of “We will not tolerate being intimidated. We will not tolerate our rights being violated,” were heard over a bullhorn.

According to Kansas City police, protesters burned several flags and a small wagon with hay bales in front of Kelly’s Westport Inn. The doors to the bar were smashed and a citizen’s vehicle was also damaged.

No arrests were made and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The protests in Kansas City echoed a larger sentiment from BLM protesters across many cities in the U.S., with many feeling that the July 4 holiday has different meanings for people of different backgrounds.

In other parts of the country, controversial symbols were toppled by protesters, including a group in Portland, Oregon, who pulled down a statue of George Washington last month and set its head on fire. In Richmond, Virginia, crowds took down the statue Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, a day after toppling a Columbus statue.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, a protester was killed after a suspect drove a car into a crowd. The suspect will face multiple felony charges, according to local authorities.