KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rock band Blink-182 announced they will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.
The “ONE MORE TIME…” stadium and arena tour will take over the T-Mobile Center on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.
Tickets to the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on Blink-182’s official website.
The tour announcement comes days after the release of the band’s new album, “ONE MORE TIME…” It’s the first time in a decade that the band’s original trio — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — have been in the studio together.
Blink-182 will perform in 30 cities across the United States and Canada. Pierce the Veil will be opening for the band on the tour.
Here’s the full tour schedule:
- Jun 20 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Jun 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Jun 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Jun 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Jun 27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Jun 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
- July 02 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- July 03 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- July 06 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
- July 08– Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
- July 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Jul 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Jul 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
- Jul 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field
- July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- July 24 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
- Jul 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Jul 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Jul 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Aug 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Aug 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Aug 06 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Aug 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Aug 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Aug 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center