KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rock band Blink-182 announced they will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.

The “ONE MORE TIME…” stadium and arena tour will take over the T-Mobile Center on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on Blink-182’s official website.

The tour announcement comes days after the release of the band’s new album, “ONE MORE TIME…” It’s the first time in a decade that the band’s original trio — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — have been in the studio together.

Blink-182 will perform in 30 cities across the United States and Canada. Pierce the Veil will be opening for the band on the tour.

Here’s the full tour schedule:

Jun 20 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jun 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Jun 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Jun 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Jun 27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Jun 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

July 02 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

July 03 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 06 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

July 08– Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

July 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Jul 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Jul 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Jul 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field

July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

July 24 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Jul 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Jul 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Jul 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Aug 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Aug 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug 06 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Aug 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center