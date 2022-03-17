TOPEKA, Kan. — Rain, snow and high winds may cause problems for people traveling west of the Kansas City metro.

A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for areas west of Salina, Kansas beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday and will last until 9 a.m. Friday.

Blizzard conditions are expected with wind gusts up to 50 mph from the northeast and snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers are starting to work crashes, including one with entrapment.

The strongest winds are expected to be overnight.

Rain will change to snow Thursday evening.

The most likely area for accumulation of wet snow is across far north-central Kansas.

The National Weather Service reports accumulation will be mainly on grass and elevated surfaces and less on pavement.

For the Kansas City metro, a cold front will be moving through the area Thursday night with increased winds. Rain is expected off and on into Friday night.