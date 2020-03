KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dairy Queen is turning 80 years old, and they want you to celebrate with one of their iconic blizzards.

From now until Sunday, March 15, blizzards are just buy one at the regular price, get one for 80 cents.

Click or tap here to find a Dairy Queen near you.

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020