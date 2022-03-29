Watch live severe weather coverage in the video player above.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9 p.m. as storms move into the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Leavenworth County and Platte County, Missouri until 8:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has also been issued for Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas until 9 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, near Atchison.

Areas impacted include Leavenworth, Platte City, Weston, Dearborn, Camden Point, Tracy, Fort Leavenworth and Beverly.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mclouth and Oskaloosa.

If you are in northwestern Leavenworth County or Platte County, please move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

The fire chief in Oskaloosa reported not seeing a tornado but felt three very strong pressure changes as it went past.

Just after 8 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to Clinton with penny size hail and 60 mph winds.

Just before 8:30 p.m. a storm spotter reported heavy rain and 40-50 mph winds near 207th Street and K-192 Highway.