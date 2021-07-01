Blue Angels, Thunderbirds arrive for Kansas City Air Show over 4th of July weekend

NEW CENTURY, Kan. — Two of the military’s top flight demonstration teams have landed in southern Johnson County for the 2021 Kansas City Air Show.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds arrived at the New Century Air Center in New Century, Kansas, on Thursday, ahead of the air show on Thursday and Friday.

This is the first time the two teams have performed at the same event in Kansas City.

The Army’s Golden Knights and the Marines AV-8Bs, along with more than two dozen other performers, are also scheduled over the two-day event.

“It’s great for us to come together and for the American public to kind of see two of the world’s best flight demonstration teams come together and fly in front of them,” Navy Cmdr. Ben Walborn said. “It will be something for the ages I think.”

The Blue Angels will be celebrating their 75th anniversary in style by flying their new FA-18 Super Hornets this weekend.

You can catch the KC Air Show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the New Century Air Center. Organizers say you don’t want to wait to buy your tickets, and remember to reserve your parking spot online before the event, too.