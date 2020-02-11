Blue Bell brings back Red Velvet Cake ice cream just ahead of Valentine’s Day

If you want to add some sweetness to your Valentine’s Day, Blue Bell is bringing back an ice cream favorite to help.

The company’s Red Velvet Cake ice cream is coming back to a freezer aisle near you, Blue Bell announced Monday.

The good news is those in the Kansas City metro should be able to find this new flavor since Blue Bell returned to the area last March.

Made with pieces of red velvet cake and a cream cheese icing swirl, this treat is available in half-gallons and pints — but only for a limited time.

So grab a bowl, spoon — and maybe someone special to share it with this Valentine’s Day — and enjoy!

