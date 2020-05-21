Blue Springs allows business owners to expand outdoor seating

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs business owners are now able to request approval to expand their outdoor spaces.

Earlier this week, the Blue Springs City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that allows businesses to modify or expand their outdoor areas to allow for more customers and accommodate space for social distancing.

City leaders are hopeful that the move will allow businesses to get back up and running in a safe manner.

“It’s a financial thing. Businesses are losing money. Now, how do cities operate? Revenue from businesses and sales tax dollars. As they suffer, we suffer,” said Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross.

Interested business owners will have to submit a plan that will have to be approved by both the mayor and the city administrator.

Acting Director of Community Development, Mike Mallon, says they have enough staff members in place to process the requests quickly.

“We anticipate being able to do these within a day or two through this kind of streamlined proces that we’re doing. We recognize that businesses are on a tight time fram and want to take advantaefe of this opportunity as soon as possible.”

Business owners are encouraged to contact the community development department at 816-228-0207 to apply.