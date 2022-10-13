BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Years of planning will soon become reality when Blue Springs breaks ground on a new aquatics center.

Crews plan to break ground on the aquatics center on Nov. 3. The name of the center will be revealed at that time.

During an Oct. 3 meeting, the Blue Springs City Council authorized more than $36 million in Special Obligation Bonds to build the new facility.

Money from a voter-approved parks sales tax will be used to pay the bonds over the next 30 years.

The city plans to build the aquatics center as an expansion of the Blue Springs Fieldhouse near Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane, just south of Interstate 70.

Renderings show the building will include a cool water lap pool with a rock climbing wall and waterfall. There will also be diving platforms and a warm water lifestyle pool. The lifestyle pool will include a current channel that can be used for aqua exercise, swimming lessons and physical therapy sessions.

An indoor splash pad, water slide, steam room and hot tub are also expected to be included.

Outside, there will be a 40-foot slide tower offering multiple water slides, a wave pool, lazy river and play structure for kids, according to the city’s YouTube Channel.

You can learn more about the facility and amenities it will offer at BlueSprings.com/waterpark.

The facility is expected to open in May 2024.

