Blue Springs asks for patience while dealing with snow removal

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — City crews are battling frigid temperatures, wind chill and snow as they worked to keep the city running Monday.

More than two-inches of snow fell by midday. The higher snow fall meant the city would start plowing residential streets, but the process may take longer than hoped.

In a Facebook post, Blue Springs said, “Because of the extended weather and extreme cold, we have trucks down and staffing is light due to frozen meter calls and water main breaks that have occurred over the past couple of days. The response may be longer than usual …”

Blue Springs says everyone should have service by Tuesday morning.

