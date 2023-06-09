BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — June 9: Blue Springs Beach will open to the public after hiring more lifeguards.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A popular swimming beach will open for the summer this weekend.

People will be able to jump into Blue Springs Lake Beach beginning Saturday, two weeks after the county’s beach at Longview Lake opened Memorial Day Weekend.

Both beaches will be open to the public through Labor Day.

It’s been a rough couple of years for people and families who enjoy going to Blue Springs Lake Beach.

The beach didn’t open in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t open the following year because there weren’t enough lifeguards. In 2022, the beach opened later than expected because of a lifeguard shortage.

Children and seniors pay $7 a day to use the beaches while adults pay $9. Season passes to the beaches are also on sale.