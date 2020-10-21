Blue Springs boost helps Community Services League assist more who are struggling through pandemic

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The city of Blue Springs is collaborating with Community Services League to assist residents who are behind on their bills.

The city is using $250,000 from its CARES Act funds.

“We’ve been able to help so many people during this with other funding, but the need is so great,” Community Services League site manager Melodie Chrisman said. “I have never seen this kind of need before.”



Chrisman said the non-profit spent over $50,000 from another fund it received from the city and that was spent in two weeks.



The non-profit is hoping to help even more residents now that the city gave them funding.

“We pay rent, mortgage, electric, gas and water,” Chrisman said.

She’s trying to get the word out to let people know help is here.

“So they can bring all of their bills in here and we can look and see if they qualify and make sure that it is COVID-19 related, and then we will be glad to help them,” said Chrisman.



Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross wants people to speak out if they need help.

“It takes courage to ask somebody to help you,” Ross said. “And not only do I applaud CSL, I applaud those who are not suffering in silence.”



Community Services League in Oak Grove, Independence and Grain Valley have funding for residents in their communities as well.



People can sign up for financial assistance through CSL’s website.