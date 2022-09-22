BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The City Council commits millions of dollars in funding to a new aquatics center, park upgrades, and infrastructure repairs in the new budget.

Members of the Blue Springs City Council adopted the nearly $110 million budget for the next fiscal year on Sept. 19. It takes effect Oct. 1.

The largest part of the budget will pay for capital improvements across the city, including $35 million to build the aquatics center.

Renderings show the building will include a cool water lap pool with a rock climbing wall and waterfall. There will also be diving platforms and a warm water lifestyle pool. The lifestyle pool will include a current channel that can be used for aqua exercise, swimming lessons and physical therapy sessions.

An indoor splash pad, water slide, steam room and hot tub are also expected to be included.

Outside, there will be a 40-foot slide tower offering multiple water slides, a wave pool, lazy river and a play structure for kids, according to the city’s YouTube Channel.

The city expects to break ground on the aquatics center near Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane in November. The facility is expected to open in May 2024.

The city said the millions in funding for the project will be raised through bonds. The bonds will be repaid through the voter-approved Parks Sales Tax.

Blue Springs budgeted another $8 million from the Parks Sales Tax to maintain city parks throughout 2023.

In addition, the city expects to spend about $5 million on improving streets across the city, plus funding for water and sewer system improvements in 2023.

“Our core and essential services always receive the highest priority in committing funds, but all budgeting decisions present unique challenges due to the City’s limited resources,” City Administrator Mike Ekey said. “Still, this budget makes clear to our residents the value they receive each day from their tax dollars.”

Blue Springs published its budget online to be transparent on how it plans to spend taxpayer money.

