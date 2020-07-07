Blue Springs dispatcher allegedly used access to system records in years-long feud

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Blue Springs dispatcher has been charged after allegedly using her access to official law enforcement records in an on-going feud, according to a statement by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Jessica L. Smith, 41, is charged with misusing official information by a public servant, or in the alternative, tampering with computer data. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Smith was a dispatcher for the Blue Springs Police Department on July 7, 2019 when she twice used the state criminal justice system to search for records on a man who lived nearby, according to court documents.

Testimony states that the man in question was not involved in any first responder calls on that day. Both he and Smith admitted to feuding over the last several years.

Documents did not disclose the kind of data that Smith allegedly accessed, or what she hoped to gain.

A summons was issued for the defendant to appear.

If convicted, Smith could face up to a year in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.