BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A fire in Blue Springs early Monday morning sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Chief Chip Portz with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, crews were called to the 700 block of 36th Terrace at about 2:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from a duplex.

On one side of the building, fire crews helped a woman escape and she was taken to a local hospital. Another person was able to get out on their own.

On the other side of the building, a family was able to exit uninjured.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is suspicious. The state fire marshal and Blue Springs police are assisting in the investigation.

