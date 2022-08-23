BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — One person has died Tuesday after a police shooting near the Walmart in Blue Springs.

Blue Springs police said officers were assisting Cass County sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit and trying to take two people into custody around 4:45 p.m. near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE RD Mize Road.

When officers approached the two, Blue Springs police said one suspect shot at officers. An officer returned fire, killing one person.

No officers were injured in the shootout, and police took the other person into custody. Officials did not release any information about why Cass County was pursuing the two.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation into the police shooting now.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.