BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — It’s something that hasn’t happened in more than 20 years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Conservation, Jackson County Parks + Rec spent part of the week on and around Blue Springs Lake to complete a needed project.

They worked to strategically place dozens of brush piles in the water. It’s the first time in more than two-decades that it’s been done, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

They are using the brush piles to improve lake habitat and a better place to fish.

Maps showing the locations of the brush piles will be available in the coming weeks on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Springs website and through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Missouri Fishing app.

