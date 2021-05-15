Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit schools no longer requiring masks for students, staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two major metro school districts said they’re no longer requiring masks for students and staff, falling in line with a number of area cities and counties ending mask mandates on the heels of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit schools made their announcements on Saturday. Here’s a portion of an email sent to Blue Springs parents:

In compliance with the expired health order and effective immediately, the Blue Springs School District will no longer mandate face coverings. Masks will be optional for students and staff, regardless of age or vaccination status. Please note, the County still strongly recommends face coverings for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. While mask restrictions have lifted, other COVID-19 preventative measures remain in effect. Individuals not fully vaccinated who are identified as a contact of a positive case will still be required to quarantine for 14 days. Fully vaccinated individuals or those who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days will be able to avoid quarantining after exposure to COVID-19 as long as symptoms do not develop. Email to parents from the Blue Springs School District

The last day of school in the district is May 28.

The news to parents in Lee’s Summit mirrors Blue Springs, and says that masks are no longer required regardless of vaccination status. Lee’s Summit does recommend masks for anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, and says that masks are required for all students and adults on school buses.

The last day of school in Lee’s Summit is May 27.

The CDC’s updated guidance on Thursday where fully vaccinated people can go maskless in most situations set off a cascade of local leaders rescinding mask mandates.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas made announcement Thursday night that the city’s mask order would expire Friday at noon. Jackson County and Independence followed suit on Friday.

The Kansas City Royals lifted the mask requirement at Kauffman Stadium Friday evening, and many other businesses and attractions around the area have done the same.

