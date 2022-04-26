BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is among the 78 recipients of clemency from President Biden on Tuesday.

Paul A. Lupercio received a commutation of his original sentence of 240 months of imprisonment and a 10-year term of supervised release in 2008.

His sentence will now expire on August 24, 2022, and his supervised released will begin at that point.

Lupercio is one-of-five Missourians to receive commutations:

Brandon Todd Berry – Sikeston, Missouri

David C. Frazier – St. Louis, Missouri

Byron James Miller – St. Louis, Missouri

David L. Zouck – Buffalo, Missouri

President Biden granted 3 pardons, one for an ex-Secret Service member charged with attempting to sell a copy of a confidential file, and 75 commutations for non-violent drug offenders.

Today, I am pardoning three people who have demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities. I am also commuting the sentences of 75 people who are serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses, many of whom have been serving on home confinement during the COVID-pandemic—and many of whom would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today, thanks to the bipartisan First Step Act. President Biden

The president also announced an expansion to second chance opportunities for those who were formerly incarcerated.

“Advancing successful reentry outcomes makes our communities safer, disrupts cycles of economic hardship, and strengthens our economy. Improving reentry is also key part of the comprehensive strategy,” the White House said.

April is Second Chance Month, a nationwide effort aimed at helping those formerly incarcerated re-enter society and be contributing citizens, including job training an investments promoting best practices for the hiring of these individuals.

“Leaders on both sides of the aisle recognize that second chance opportunities offer people who have made mistakes and served their time a path to make meaningful contributions to their communities and reduce recidivism,” the White House said.

