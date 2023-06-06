KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is now facing charges in a deadly shooting near a Kansas City gas station.

Christopher Lockett has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle.

Kansas City police were called to the area of 45th Street and the Paseo on Monday for a report of shots fired, which was upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, officers found 24-year-old DeMarkus Pleasant suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Paseo Fast Stop. First responders pronounced Pleasant deceased at the scene.

Video surveillance showed a unidentified man going into the Paseo Fast Stop convenience store and then going back to his vehicle. The man said Lockett and Pleasant, who were both in the back seat, were in an argument, court records say.

The witness said he was looking down at this phone when he heard several gunshots. The surveillance footage shows Lockett get out of the car and fire a gun into the backseat, hitting Pleasant, charging documents say.

The man told police Lockett demanded het get out of the vehicle, and video shows after the witness ran from the scene, Lockett pulled Pleasant’s body from the car and drove away.

Later that day, police took Lockett into custody in Blue Springs, and he declined to speak to detectives.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.