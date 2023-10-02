INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Blue Springs man in connection to a stabbing and two shootings Friday night in Independence that left one man dead and two others injured.

Tyler Rizer, 28, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Independence police officers responded just after 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, regarding a stabbing in the area of 40th Terrace and S. Osage Street.

Officers located a person in a yard suffering from apparent stab wounds. Next to the victim was a knife with a silver blade and black handle. Bystanders on scene said the suspect was last seen running south across Interstate 70.

The stabbing victim told officers he was giving a ride to a Black man with brown hair when that man threatened him while in his vehicle and they were heading west on I-70. The victim stated he pulled his vehicle over and ran with the suspect chasing him.

A few minutes after arriving on scene, officers heard reports of an assault nearby in the area of 41st and Osage. Officers then heard several gunshots coming from the area and a shooting call came out over the police radios.

Officers then responded to an incident in the area of 41st and S. Osage regarding an assault where a man had attacked a woman and her two small children, ages 3 and 5. The call was then upgraded to a shooting involving two victims.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man on the ground between two houses suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 29-year-old Juavvion Bagsby, of Independence.

Another male shooting victim was found lying on the ground at the same location suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police then made contact with the woman who was attacked along with her two children. She stated she was with her children outside in the backyard when a Black man approached from the west and jumped over her fence.

He approached her and her children as she attempted to get them inside her home. The suspect grabbed the 3-year-old child around the neck with his arm and entered the enclosed patio area of her home while holding the child around the neck with his arm and lifting the child off the ground.

Court documents say the suspect told them to shut up or he would kill them. She called her husband, Bagsby, telling him what was happening. The suspect then grabbed her by the throat and took her phone but then gave it back.

The suspect then grabbed her 5-year-old child and held him as he did the other child. She was able to wrestle her child from the suspect and he walked in front of the residence. She asked a neighbor to record the suspect as he walked away from the home.

Court documents say Bagsby arrived on scene n his vehicle and dropped off a family member. He left in his vehicle where he located the suspect and confronted him with a handgun. During the confrontation, the woman told Bagsby that the police were on the way and to not shoot the suspect. Shortly after, she heard gunshots.

The suspect was then seen getting into her husband’s vehicle and leaving the area, court documents say.

Just before 7 p.m. police learned of a crash involving Bagsby’s vehicle at 17th and Jackson. Witnesses on scene told the officers that a Black man matching the description of Rizer, attempted to carjack another vehicle after the crash.

Rizer was then taken into custody overnight Saturday.

His bond has been set at $500,000, cash only.