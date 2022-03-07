BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A 43-year-old Blue Springs man face second degree murder charges in a fatal shooting on March 3.

Jared Bailey faces an additional county of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Jared Young at a Blue Springs residence.

Court documents say, police were called to the residence in the 100 block of SW Gladstone Drive and a witness told officers that Bailey shot his friend, Young.

Bailey told a member of his family that he and Young were having a dispute over the cutting of wires in his truck. When Young stood and and walked toward Bailey, he shot him, he told police.

Bailey said Young was scaring him, but police found no weapons on the victim or in the immediate area where the shooting occurred.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey is held on $250,000 bond.