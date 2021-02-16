Blue Springs man accused of leaving disabled girlfriend in bathtub, endangering children

Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of child abuse and neglect. Reader discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is facing several charges after allegedly leaving his disabled girlfriend stuck in a bathtub and neglecting children.

Bryan Snow, 30, faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child by creating a substantial risk and one count of second-degree domestic abuse.

According to court documents, on Feb. 12, Blue Springs police responded to a lift assist call at an apartment complex in the 400 block of S.W. Moreland School Road.

When they arrived, officers noted that the apartment smelled like rotting flesh, urine and feces.

They found a woman, identified as Snow’s girlfriend, stuck in a bathtub, covered in urine and feces. Snow allegedly told officers that the woman had multiple sclerosis and was placed in the tub two days prior.

The victim had pressure sores on her body, and after being examined by a doctor, it was determined that her wounds could have been life-threatening if they had not been treated, according to charging documents.

In the bedroom of the house, police also found two malnourished 5-year-old girls. The children were evaluated by doctors who found signs of child neglect, malnourishment, failure to thrive and suspected child abuse, court records say.

One of the children weighed only 33.5 pounds, which made her in the seventh percentile for her age. Upon further examination, one of the children was found to have substantial hair loss due to malnutrition.

Both of the children were hungry and thirsty. One child had multiple splinters in her hands and feet, court records say. She told investigators that Snow “stuck (her) in the closet” and that she had “clawed out.”

One of the children said Snow allegedly tied them with a rope and choked them. The children also described alleged sexual abuse.

Blue Springs police obtained a search warrant and discovered the bedroom closet filled with little girls’ dirty clothing, feces on the walls and scratch marks on the doors, court records say.

According to charging documents, there were four hotline calls about Snow and the abuse and neglect of the two children in 2020.

The Children’s Division told police that Snow, by agreement, was not supposed to have contact with the girls.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $65,000 cash.