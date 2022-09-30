BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Prosecutors say a Blue Springs man shot and killed his cousin following an argument early Thursday morning.

Jeffery A. Ultican, 64, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Gregory D. Ultican.

Court records show police responded to a shooting at a house near S.W. 17th and S.W. McArthur streets around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to charging documents, a family member told investigators Jeffery Ultican shot Gregory Ultican after the two argued. Police found Gregory Ultican suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died at a local hospital.

Investigators searched the house and found a loaded weapon and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The court documents show family members said Jeffery Ultican and his cousin had been using drugs and were high the night of the shooting. One of the witnesses also confessed that Jeffery Ultican’s mental state had been declining.

During a police interview, Ultican said he used the gun to shoot at prowlers who were trying to steal the motor from the boat parked in his driveway. Court documents say the two men had been arguing over whether or not the prowlers actually existed.

Ultican then told investigators that his cousin shot himself, but detectives said evidence doesn’t support Ultican’s claim.

